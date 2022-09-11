MAITLAND Pickers prop Jayden Butterfield is riding the ultimate high, named man of the match in Sunday's grand final victory less than 24 hours after becoming a father for the first time.
The club junior, who scored a try in the 40-4 victory over Macquarie at McDonald Jones Stadium, was almost lost for words amid the milestone events admitting "it's been a big day".
"We had a baby last night, a little boy," an emotional Butterfield said.
"I left hospital late last night, went back there this morning and then came here today. I'll go back to the club and then go be with my partner. It's been a big day."
Butterfield was key to Maitland's strong defensive effort in the middle of the park and also made important carries in traffic.
"It's unreal, I love it. Being a Maitland junior, you dream of that," he said.
"It's very special [to win the award] but I really thought it could have gone to anyone. Lamby was outstanding, our back rower Lincoln, Chad really strong, Alex always superb."
Butterfield enjoyed crossing "in front of the boys on the hill" midway through the first half to help make 14-0.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
