A BLOCK of land at Lake Macquarie will be handed to the Biraban Local Aboriginal Land Council under a successful land claim, the NSW government has announced.
Crown Lands executive director of Aboriginal land strategy Michael Ramalli said the 0.2 hectare lot, roughly enough room for three properties, is on the corner of Gosford Street and Ourimbah Street.
The plot is about 500 metres from Awaba railway station.
"This undeveloped block of land adjoins houses in the middle of Awaba and it's also not far from bushland," Mr Ramalli said.
"It should benefit the local Aboriginal community and it will be up to them to determine the most appropriate use of the land."
Biraban Local Aboriginal Land Council's acting chief executive Krystal Saunders said the Indigenous community would be "stoked" at the news.
"We are looking at developing housing in Awaba for the Aboriginal community, aged care or a community centre, so these are all things we will discuss," Ms Saunders said.
"It could be good to connect with country. We could hold cultural activities for kids and go to the surrounding bushland to teach about bush tucker and bush tools.
"It's always better to teach people on Country than going to a classroom."
Land claims on Crown land are assessed against statutory criteria by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment. The criteria include whether the land is used or occupied.
Mr Ramalli said the NSW Government was working to speed up the process.
"The returning of land to Aboriginal land councils via the land claims process supports economic, social and cultural outcomes for Aboriginal communities," Mr Ramalli said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.