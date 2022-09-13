Police target dirt bikes in Lower Hunter, Port Stephens crackdown

Police have taken action against eight people - one allegedly a repeat offender - during a crackdown targeting misuse of dirt bikes in the Lower Hunter and Port Stephens areas in recent days.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District ran Operation Token in partnership with Port Stephens Council, Maitland City Council and Hunter Water on Saturday.
It was an effort to reduce offences involving dirt bikes, based on tips received from members of the public, at Rutherford, Telarah, Farley, Chisholm, Thornton, Tenambit, Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Tanilba Bay, Fern Bay and Tomago.
Eight riders, including one police described as a habitual offender, were caught as police inspected bikes, recovered stolen vehicles and conducted breath tests.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.