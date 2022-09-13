Newcastle Olympic in top shape for NPL play-offs

Coach Joel Griffiths believes Olympic's strong fitness was pivotal in their extra-time NPL elimination final win over Charlestown and he hopes it will give them an edge again this week against Lambton Jaffas.
Olympic won at Lisle Carr Oval via a goal from Rhys Cooper in the eighth minute of extra-time. The win over a side featuring A-League talent Nigel Boogaard, Taylor Regan and Jacob Melling continued a late-season surge from Olympic, who fended off Edgeworth and Valentine to finish fifth. They next face Jaffas on Saturday at Edden Oval for a preliminary final berth.
"I felt like we were always in control," Griffiths said. "They had a few chances midway through the second half which made me make some changes and then I felt like we got a bit of stability.
"But the boys stuck in there and I just think we're fitter than most teams and that's what's helping us. We had a big pre-season and even the Melbourne City [Cup] game has helped us in a way."
It was a disappointing end for coach Graham Law at Azzurri, who were unbeaten leaders through 13 games.
"They had shots that were on target that went to Archie [keeper Nathan Archbold] but we had the best chances and were off target, and I don't know how we didn't get a penalty twice," Law said. "But it was a good goal to win it, they worked it well.
"It's disappointing that we came off the boil and couldn't really get back on it this year, but that's football. Hopefully the team stays together and the next coach can go one better."
