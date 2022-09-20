Knights half Kirra Dibb believes teammate Tamika Upton could give Newcastle the edge they need to book a place in the NRLW grand final with a win over St George Illawarra on Sunday.
Upton, Newcastle's star fullback who has missed their past two games with a calf injury, has been named to return for the side's do-or-die clash with the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium.
The 25-year-old declared herself a certain starter for the game on Tuesday and will be in familiar territory playing at the home ground of the Broncos who she won back-to-back premierships with in 2019-20 before joining Newcastle this season.
The Knights have continued their impressive development as a team over the past fortnight without Upton, suffering a narrow loss to eventual minor premiers the Roosters (18-16) before beating the Dragons (30-8) on Sunday.
But five-eighth Dibb said Upton's return would be an "incredible" boost for the side heading into the finals.
"No one can deny she is one of the best players in the game right now," Dibb said.
"Getting her back will only add to the team stuff that we were able to do in the weeks when she was gone.
"She brings something a little different that we can all capitalise on. I think we did a good job without her but she will definitely be key for us."
Upton has not played since Newcastle's 18-16 win over Parramatta in round three.
Her runaway try in that match helped the Knights come from behind to claim a third consecutive victory.
She was close to returning on Sunday but the Knights erred on the side of caution and gave her another week off.
The Rockhampton product said she "hated" being kept on ice and was desperate to get back on the field.
"The calf is fine," Upton said. "I probably could have played last week but they just didn't want to rush it.
"I got through everything but, get some more kilometres in my legs and save it for this week."
A three-time Queensland representative, Upton found some positives in spending two games on the sidelines.
"Seeing it from a different angle I picked up a few things," she said.
"I sat in the coach's box for a half and on the sideline too.
"But I can't wait to get back out there."
The Knights have debuted multiple players this season and used all but two players from their 24-woman squad.
Winger Jess Gentle, who made her NRLW debut against the Dragons, has dropped out of the side for this week's clash to accommodate Upton's return.
Shanice Parker moves back to the centres after playing fullback last week.
Emmanita Paki has been named to play wing.
Kurri Kurri junior Kayla Romaniuk, who also made her debut last week, has been retained at lock.
"It's been a really good squad in terms of people slotting in and out," Upton said.
"The first couple of games we probably weren't up to scratch but we've been building and that's the good thing about playing an extra game in the semi [final].
"Hopefully we peak at the right time."
Newcastle face the Dragons at 2.05pm on Sunday before the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels meet in the other grand final qualifier.
1 Tamika Upton
2 Kiana Takairangi
3 Shanice Parker
4 Bobbi Law
5 Emmanita Paki
6 Kirra Dibb
7 Jesse Southwell
8 Caitlan Johnston
9 Olivia Higgins
10 Millie Boyle [c]
11 Romy Teitzel
12 Yasmin Clydsdale
13 Kayla Romaniuk
14 Emma Manzelmann
15 Tayla Predebon
16 Simone Karpani
17 Makenzie Weale
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.