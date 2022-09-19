Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights bank on Tamika Upton's return in do-or-die semi-final

By Robert Dillon
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
Knights fullback Tamika Upton is set to return in Sunday's sem-final.

THE Newcastle Knights are confident they will be boosted by the return of two-time premiership winner Tamika Upton in Sunday's do-or-die semi-final against St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

