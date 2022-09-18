Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Norths 'dig deep' in GF thriller to clinch first Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League title since 2016

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 18 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norths celebrate with the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League silverware after Saturday's epic grand final against Gosford. The Blues beat the Magpies 4-3 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Norths coach Dave Willott described it as "one for the ages".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.