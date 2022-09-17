Norths coach Dave Willott described it as "one for the ages".
It's hard to argue.
Norths beat rivals Gosford 4-3 in an epic grand final encounter at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Saturday, coming from two goals behind and ultimately prevailing in the closing stages of extra-time.
Blues 18-year-old Ryan Woolnough scored the winner with less than two minutes remaining on the clock and just before the 2022 title decider went to a penalty shootout.
Norths had rallied late to take the game past full-time, finding the back of the net twice in quick succession to equalise after being down 3-1 for most of the second half.
The Blues had conceded three straight either side of the main break, after opening the scoring early in the second quarter.
Norths also denied Gosford twice from crucial short corners, both at the end of regular time and at the end of extra-time.
The Blues had a penalty stroke saved early in the fourth quarter, keeping the score at 3-1.
Three players were given time off the field shortly after, reducing Gosford to nine men and Norths to 10 for at least five minutes.
Extra-time went for 12 minutes in total, half with nine players each and the other with only six a side.
It was the first time Norths had claimed the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League trophy since 2016, having lost to Gosford in the last four deciders.
Sam Liles (Norths) was named player of the year.
Earlier on Saturday, Gosford held off a fast-finishing Tigers 3-2 to win their maiden Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league crown.
Gosford were up 3-0 before Tigers struck back twice in the fourth quarter and had a third denied by the goalkeeper in the dying stages.
Magpies player Ella Carr was named player of the final.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
