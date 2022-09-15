Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights searching for experienced assistant for head coach Adam O'Brien

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien, right, is searching for a replacement for England-bound Willie Peters, left. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Knights officials say there is no rush to find an assistant coach to add to Adam O'Brien's staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.