Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets unveil first international signing for 2022-23 A-League Women's season in American defender Emily Garnier

By Renee Valentine
September 14 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American defender Emily Garnier is joining the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets have unveiled the first international recruit for their upcoming campaign in American defender Emily Garnier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.