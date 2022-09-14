The Newcastle Jets have unveiled the first international recruit for their upcoming campaign in American defender Emily Garnier.
Coach Ash Wilson told the Newcastle Herald last week the Jets had signed "a couple of internationals" in key areas of the park without giving anything else away.
The club announced Garnier's addition on Wednesday evening.
The 26-year-old will arrive in Newcastle well travelled after playing in Europe and a stint for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League.
"She is an experienced defender who has applied her trade in Denmark and Italy after a successful college career, including Champions League experience with Fortuna Hjorring," Wilson said.
"She recently moved from Napoli to Chicago Red Stars as a national team replacement, again highlighting the knowledge and experience she will bring into this team."
Defence has been an area where the Jets have struggled to find consistency in the past and last week long-serving left-back Gema Simon revealed she had parted ways with her home-town club.
"I was immediately impressed with her presence on the field as well as her passing range, quality on the ball and defensive efforts ... Her presence in the backline will give us further stability and she has the potential to create attacking threats for us as well," Wilson said.
Goalkeeper Claire Coelho, midfielder Cassidy Davis, centre-back Taren King and scholarship-holder Lara Gooch have all re-signed with the Jets.
Adamstown Rosebud captain and left-back Leia Puxty has earned her first A-League Women's (ALW) contract.
The 2022-23 ALW season begins on November 18 with an expanded 11-team competition after the addition of newcomers Western United. Wellington Phoenix joined last campaign.
Each team is set to play 18 games, four more than last season.
