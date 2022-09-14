Azzurri strike weapon Jess Gentle likely to miss semi-final after Knights NRLW call-up

She had a field day against Newcastle Olympic last Thursday night but Charlestown look set to be without strike weapon Jess Gentle for their elimination final this Sunday.
Gentle, a multi-sport talent, scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Azzurri's minor semi-final opponents but appears likely to be unavailable for the match at John Street Oval (5.15pm) after being named in the Newcastle Knights extended 22-player squad for their NRLW clash with the Dragons.
The Knights play on the Central Coast on Sunday at 3.45pm.
Gentle's absence will be a huge blow for Azzurri but coach Niko Papaspiropoulos has plenty of depth to call on this year with a much stronger senior squad in their second season of Northern NSW Football's premier women's competition.
Azzurri replaced Merewether last year but finished sixth in a COVID-shortened season, largely due to inconsistency and a lack of depth.
But, after an overhaul of Azzurri's senior squad, reserve grade are premiers this year and first grade finished comfortably third.
"We've still had difficult patches through the year with our availabilities and injuries but I think it also shows the resolve and perseverance we've had as a squad," Papaspiropoulos said.
"A lot of credit has to go to the girls for the way they've grinded through a few of our tough periods and found a way to turn it back around.
"I hope some of the things we've had to handle as a team and a squad give us that little bit of edge that we might need come this weekend."
