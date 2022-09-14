MEREWETHER coach Jamie Lind is confident that NSW Country prop Dave Puchert will recover from a head knock in time for the grand final.
Puchert was issued a blue card and left the field after being stunned for a second time in the Greens' 28-26 win over Hamilton in the major semi-final on Saturday.
Under Rugby Australia concussion protocols, Puchert must stand down from training and playing for 11 days. He also has a number of return to play procedures that must be ticked off.
"He was fine in the dressing rooms after the game and has not had any ongoing symptoms," Lind said. "He has been on light duties this week."
Lind will put the Greens through a video of the first half against the Hawks in which they trailed 21-0.
"That was the most pressure we have been put under all year," Lind said. "We need to look at the poor decisions and poor execution. Flush that out of the system. All things being equal we will see Hamo again in two weeks."
** A number of players will be on tenterhooks with regards to yellow cards on Saturday. Paul Dan, Tyson Watene (Hamilton) and Nimi Qio (Wanderers) are sitting on two. One more incurs a one week suspension.
** Wanderers are a chance of having every side feature in grand finals. Their first and third grade sides will be playing on Saturday to join the second and women's teams, which progressed straight to the decider. The Two Blues' fourth grade are premiers after beating Maitland 22-7 in the grand final.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.