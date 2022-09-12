WANDERERS captain Ben Ham has been cleared to play in the Hunter Rugby Union preliminary final against Hamilton on Saturday despite being sent off in the Two Blues' gripping 22-17 win over Maitland.
Ham was dismissed in the 52nd minute after receiving a second yellow card for an alleged high tackle. His first yellow was for repeated team infringements after he was penalised at the ruck in the 31st minute.
Hunter Rugby Union competitions manager Nicole Joannou confirmed on Monday that Ham had not incurred a suspension.
"Because one of his yellow cards was a technical yellow card for repeated infringements, the Rugby Australia Disciplinary Rules recommendation is that the send-off is sufficient," Joannou said. "If he had received two yellow cards for foul play that would trigger a one-match suspension."
The two yellow cards on Saturday were Ham's first for the season, one below the threshold for a one-game suspension.
"It's huge relief," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said. "He is everything to our team and we were certainly pretty scared when we thought he might miss the preliminary final.
"The rest of the boys are in good shape. We will be right to go again."
Hamilton fly-half Paul Dan is also sitting on two yellow cards after receiving his second for the season in the 28-26 loss to Merewether in the major semi-final.
Another yellow card for either will result in a suspension and sitting out the grand final.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.