Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Wanderers captain Ben Ham free to play preliminary final despite send-off

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers captain Ben Ham will line up against Hamilton in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

WANDERERS captain Ben Ham has been cleared to play in the Hunter Rugby Union preliminary final against Hamilton on Saturday despite being sent off in the Two Blues' gripping 22-17 win over Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.