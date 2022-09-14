Enforcer David Klemmer hopes to play out his career with Newcastle Knights

KNIGHTS enforcer David Klemmer is disappointed about speculation that he might be on the outer, insisting he hopes to play out his NRL career in Newcastle.
Klemmer has one season to run on his lucrative five-year deal with the Knights, but several media outlets have reported in recent weeks that the club is keen to move him on, to free up salary-cap funds.
But as far as the 28-year-old former Test prop is concerned, he'll be honouring his contract and hopefully playing well enough to earn an extension beyond the end of next season.
"I'd like to get one more deal and finish up here," Klemmer told the Newcastle Herald.
"I don't want move anywhere else. I could have stayed in Sydney [four years ago], but I moved my family up here because I thought it was a great opportunity and the club had a lot of potential.
"I love the club, I love the town. My family are settled up here, so why would we want to leave?"
Klemmer has been a model of consistency since joining Newcastle from Canterbury at the end of 2018, racking up 81 games in four seasons. He was voted players' player this year by his teammates.
"I haven't taken the club for a ride, or come up here for a holiday," he said.
"I've given it everything I've got, every year. I train well, I don't miss many games through injury, and I try to do my job each week to help the boys win games."
Klemmer admitted the rumours were a concern.
"I've been around for a long time now and usually where there's smoke, there's fire," he said. "I guess it's just part of the game. I don't know where it comes from, but it's not nice to hear."
