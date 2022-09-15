Newcastle Herald
Jets Academy under-13 side target championship glory in Football NSW Girls Youth League One under-14 grand final at Valentine Sports Park on September 17, 2022

By Renee Valentine
September 15 2022 - 9:00pm
From left, Jets Academy co-captain Caoimhe Bray, leading scorer Sophie Johnson and co-captain Layla Sharpe. Picture by Simone De Peak

Caoimhe Bray hopes to kickstart a big week of football by leading the Jets Academy to glory in the Football NSW Girls Youth One under-14 grand final at Valentine Sports Park on Saturday.

