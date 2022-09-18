HUNTER all-rounder Grant Stewart was soaking up a second English county title in as many seasons after taking three wickets in Kent's one-day final win.
The former Newcastle and NSW Country representative finished with figures of 3-42 as Kent (6-306) defeated Lancashire (285) by 21 runs at Trent Bridge on Sunday (AEST).
Opening the bowling Stewart claimed the first wicket of the reply innings, a caught and bowled effort early in Lancashire's chase, before striking twice later in the 44th over to make it 8-249.
Kent's Royal London Cup triumph, led by Joey Evison (97, 2-29) was the club's first in the 50-over format since 1978.
Stewart, who was also part of Kent's T20 success last season, helped the Spitfires qualify for this decider with a last-ball six in the second last round.
Merewether's Michael Hogan held aloft the same trophy 12 months ago, steering Glamorgan to victory in the 2021 one-day final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.