Cricket: Hunter all-rounder Grant Stewart strikes with three wickets as Kent clinch English one-day title

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
Hunter all-rounder Grant Stewart took three wickets for Kent in Saturday's Royal London Cup final at Trent Bridge. Picture by Getty Images

HUNTER all-rounder Grant Stewart was soaking up a second English county title in as many seasons after taking three wickets in Kent's one-day final win.

