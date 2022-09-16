Knights backing 17-year-old Jesse Southwell for World Cup call-up

KNIGHTS prodigy Jesse Southwell could soon be making her second trip to England this year wearing the green and gold.
The 17-year-old halfback returned recently from helping Australia win a rugby union sevens gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and on form in her debut NRLW campaign she would appear a genuine candidate for the Jillaroos squad to contest the rugby league World Cup.
"I think some of the maturity that Jesse has displayed throughout the season indicates that she probably is ready," Knights coach Ron Griffiths said. "That's without putting too much pressure on her. Jesse's been in an elite-athlete environment for a fairly long period of time.
"Obviously she went over to the Commonwealth Games, so it says she's ready to play international football.
"There's been some things on the field, like defensively, where you trust her defence. It's extremely good. But also her maturity when to kick and pass.
"She still makes a few little errors, but ... she's very mature footballer for her age."
Asked if Southwell was already the best halfback in the NRLW, Griffiths replied: "She's certainly got the potential to be the best halfback in the comp."
Knights skipper Millie Boyle, an incumbent Jillaroo, was similarly confident that the Kotara Bears junior would shine if chosen for the World Cup.
"Winning a gold at the Comm Games and coming straight into the NRLW, I have no doubt that she is prepared enough to be in a position like that," Boyle said.
Southwell gets another chance to showcase her talent when the Knights clash with St George Illawarra at Gosford on Sunday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.