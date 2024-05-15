Saga of Knights skipper's third-party deal quelled, for now

A prominent Knights official remarked on Tuesday morning that they expected the saga involving Kalyn Ponga's third-party deal to be over as quick as it began.
Less than 24 hours earlier, reports emerged that the NRL was investigating a financial agreement between Ponga and a business separate to the Knights, one now since identified as belonging to Blake Cannavo.
Cannavo, whose son has played in the Knights' junior rep sides in recent years, runs ASX-listed Native Mineral Resources.
The initial reports came after Ponga's manager and father, Andre, recently went to the NRL flagging concerns with his son's main contract, and also the third-party deal.
There were suggestions the third-party deal had not been appropriately paid, and Ponga was potentially out of pocket a six-figure sum.
But by Tuesday evening, it all appeared hunky-dory, with Andre declaring "Blake and I have no issues or problems at all and everything's cosier [sic]", in a response to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Interestingly, Cannavo denied a separate Fox Sports report that claimed Ponga had been paid an outstanding $250,000, labelling it "completely false".
"No money was ever owed," he told the SMH.
The third-party deal reportedly dates back to June, 2020, and was to run until 2025. It was approved by the NRL in 2020.
But Ponga inked a new and upgraded contract with the Knights in April 2022, running to the end of the 2027 season, and Andre, according to the SMH, sought clarification from the NRL whether Ponga was still entitled to the third-party deal from 2023-25.
Cannavo has no official role with the Knights, but has become increasingly involved at the club, working closely with club management in an advisory capacity.
Knights chief executive officer Philip Gardner is a non-executive director of Native Mineral Resources, of which Cannavo is managing director and CEO.
"The third party finished on the 5th of April, 2022 when the new contract was on foot and no payment has been made as per the story released on Fox Sports," Cannavo told the SMH.
"The story written stating that I had paid the Pongas $250,000 today is completely false."
NRL clubs are not meant to facilitate third-parry deals for the players.
They are arrangements between a player and an individual party, with clear separation from the club.
Details of third-party deals, much like the financials of players' main contracts with clubs, are not publicly available information.
Gardner has not spoken on the saga, and the Knights have not deviated from a statement attributed to a club spokesperson which said: "All third parties are registered with the NRL. There's no issue with Kalyn Ponga's contract and anything to do with third parties remain between the player and his agent to resolve."
If the NRL finds the deal wasn't separate from the club, and a breach of contracting rules, the Knights could be forced to include the sum in their salary cap.
For now, Andre's concerns with Ponga's third-party deal appear resolved, but whether NRL finds any issue with it remains to be seen.
Regardless, the whole saga appears to have been an unwanted distraction.
The Knights are chasing a fourth consecutive victory, facing the Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday as part of Magic Round.
Ponga hasn't featured since suffering a torn foot ligament in round seven.
