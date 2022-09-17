Newcastle Herald
Hamilton steamroll Wanderers to set up shot at record sixth straight Hunter Rugby Union premiership

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 17 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
Replacement Hamilton winger Bryce Madden celebrates after scoring a try in the Hawks' 59-24 triumph over Wanderers in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HAMILTON will be gunning for an unprecedented sixth straight Hunter Rugby Union premiership after the Hawks blew Wanderers away 59-24 in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

