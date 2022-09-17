Hamilton steamroll Wanderers to set up shot at record sixth straight Hunter Rugby Union premiership

HAMILTON will be gunning for an unprecedented sixth straight Hunter Rugby Union premiership after the Hawks blew Wanderers away 59-24 in the preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Hamilton will take on minor premiers Merewether in the grand final at the same venue next Saturday.
The Hawks have won every decider since 2015 - COVID cancelled the 2020 season and cut last season short.
However, they will be without fly-half Paul Dan after he received a third yellow card for the season which triggers an automatic one-game suspension. They also most likely to be missing breakaway Lachy Summers, who was given a straight red card for an illegal clean out. He will face the judiciary.
The Hawks were up 25-12 when Summers was given his marching orders in the 43rd minute by referee Ryan Vesper on the report of touch judge Richard Parker.
A procession of yellow cards to Wanderers players in the second half reduced the Two Blues' numerical advantage.
Hamilton were in control from the outset. Prop Chris Hemi was unstoppable - as he has been all season - and crossed for an incredible four tries to take his season tally to 29.
Fellow Kiwi and partner in crime, powerhouse No.8 Taufa Kinikini was equally destructive.
Wanderers were woeful in the first half. They knocked the ball on nine times, lost three lineouts with the throw and were unable to apply any pressure.
How they were in the game, trailing 25-12, at the break is testament to their character.
Kinikini shrugged off two defenders and then produced an in-an-away to outpace the cover in the sixth minute.
Hemi crossed for his first in the 14th minute. Breakaway Liam Bowden went over three minute later and when Hemi strolled in for his second it was 20-0 after 25 minutes.
Dan was sent to the sin bin in the 31st minute for not rolling away from a ruck near the Hawks' tryline.
Argentine lock Ignacio Battilana crashed over a minute later to open the Two Blues' account. Dillon Rowney then sent Tim Marsh away to close the gap to 20-12. All of a sudden Wanderers had a pulse.
But poor ball control continued to haunt them.
A spilt pass just before half-time presented the Hawks'with another opportunity and they capitalised.
They shifted the ball to the left and replacement winger Bryce Madden dived over for 25-12.
Despite losing Summers after the break, Hamilton ensured there would be no fight back from Wanderers.
Dan kicked a penalty in the 49th minute, Hemi charged over from a tap in the 54th and Seva Rokobaro reached out to make it 40-19 in the 57th.
Game over.
