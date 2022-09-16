Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Wanderers' Argentinean Ignacio Battilana has 100 reasons to lock in grand final berth

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers lock Ignacio Battilana. Picture Stewart Hazell

IT was one of Dan Beckett's best moments as Wanderers coach and one of his worst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.