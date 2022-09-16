IT was one of Dan Beckett's best moments as Wanderers coach and one of his worst.
Argentinian lock Ignacio Battilana had given everything to help the Two Blues to a 50-28 triumph over Maitland in the 2019 preliminary final, knowing that he would miss the grand final.
In similar circumstances to this season, the 2019 finals series had been put back a week after rain washed out the final round.
Battilana had flights booked to Argentina for a family event he couldn't miss.
"If you remember that preliminary final, Nacio was immense," Beckett said. "I have never seen emotion like it afterwards in the sheds. He played his guts out knowing that he was sending the boys to a grand final that he could not be a part of. That was petty hard."
Battilana gets another chance at a grand final berth when the Two Blues take on Hamilton in the preliminary at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The match doubles as Battilana's 100th first grade game for the Two Blues.
"That is the romance of it all," Beckett said. "If the boys get around him, maybe he gets the grand final he missed out on. "
But Beckett knows sentiment counts for nought on the rugby field.
Hamilton are the defending premiers from 2019 - COVID cancelled the 2020 season and cut last season short - and have beaten Wanderers in both encounters this season.
The Two Blues are coming off a courageous 22-17 win over Maitland, in which they had captain Ben Ham sent off after receiving a second yellow card and were twice reduced to 13 men.
"We showed great character but we certainly need to play better if we are going to challenge Hamilton," Beckett said.
"It doesn't matter what you think of the decisions, you can't win games when you have four players in the sinbin. The discipline obviously needs to be much better.
"Our execution in some areas against Maitland was pretty average. We normally pride ourselves on our detail. That was a bit disappointing.
"The good news is that we know we can get better."
Wanderers have lost to Hamilton in four of the past five grand finals since 2015 - the Hawks beat Maitland in the 2018 decider.
About half the Hamilton side from 2019 will be on deck Saturday, but they are playing a far more expansive game under coach Marty Berry.
"They are very different but they are still very good," Beckett said. "They are certainly moving the ball better.
"We have done our work on them. The guys are in a good space and definitely up for it."
Battalina, from Venado Tuerto, arrived at Wanderers midway though the 2014 season via Spain.
"Nacio is such an under-rated player," Beckett said. "Everyone loves his passion. He is the first person to put his body on the line for his teammates. I know he is pretty busted but he will find an effort. That is so important in big games. We saw a little bit of that last week when we were down to 13 men. He was still getting off the line and making tackles."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.