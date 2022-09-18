NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas reckons Beka Dartsmelia has a better grasp of English than compatriot Beka Mikeltadze had when the star striker arrived 12 months ago.
Dartsmelia is assimilating just as quickly on the pitch.
The Georgian midfielder made his Jets debut, playing the second half, in a nil-all draw with Western Sydney at Blacktown on Saturday.
"He played as an attacking midfielder in front of Angus Thurgate and Callum Timmins and got through 45 minutes," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "He has some good qualities, he showed us that at training during the week. It was good for him to get used to a different type of game, different weather ... a whole bunch of things. It has been a good week for him to integrate."
Dartsmeila, who signed a three-year contract with the Jets, touched down in Newcastle last Sunday. It is the first time the 22-year-old has played outside Georgia.
"He has to get used to a lot of things, not only on the field but off the field as well," Papas said. "We will have to be patient with him to get to that point.
"His English is good. He has a better starting point than Beka [Mikeltadze] had when he arrived. Having Beka here helps him. They were looking for each other on the field. The way we play, it won't be dependant on one or two players."
The hit out against a strong Wanderers side was the first time Papas has had "everyone on the park together".
"It was a really positive performance," he said. "We didn't score any goals but had chances to score goals. A couple [of chances] came from our pressing, a couple from being able to play through. We were pretty tight at the back as well. Overall, it was a good game and both teams got a lot out of it."
Former Sydney superstar Milos Ninkovic played the second half for Wanderers.
"He brings a lot of composure and creativity," Papas said. "I think, maybe for them, they had one or two out who might start. They have built a good squad and are playing a good brand of football."
The Jets will play an internal trial at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday morning, which doubles as members' day, before a trial against Melbourne Victory on September 29.
Jets: Michael Weier; Carl Jenkinson, Jordan Elsey, Mark Natta, James McGarry; Brandon O'Neil, Angus Thurgate, Callum Timmins; Trent Buhagiar, Beka Mikeltadze, Reno Piscopo
