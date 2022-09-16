Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Jets defender Dane Ingham to tackle Aussies in battle for Trans Tasman supremacy

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiwi fullback Dane Ingham. Picture by Fernando Vergara

DANE Ingham loves watching the Bledisloe Cup. The proud Kiwi also gets around the trans-Tasman rugby league tests and cricket contests between New Zealand and Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.