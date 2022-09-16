DANE Ingham loves watching the Bledisloe Cup. The proud Kiwi also gets around the trans-Tasman rugby league tests and cricket contests between New Zealand and Australia.
Now the Jets defender has a chance to experience trans-Tasman rivalry at the highest level.
Ingham is in a 24-man New Zealand squad to take on the Socceroos at Suncorp Stadium next Thursday and then three days later at Eden Park in Auckland.
The games mark the centenary anniversary of the first time the nations met.
The Brisbane game will double as the Socceroos' final game on Australian soil before the World Cup. The second test will be the first football international to be played at Eden Park.
"The trans-Tasman rivalry will certainly be there," Ingham said. "The Bledisloe Cup is huge for both nations and is something I always get around. It is something that doesn't come around often in football, getting to play Australia.
"For us to be able to play back in Auckland. It will be the first time we have played at Eden Park too. That is massive for us. We are all really excited for the two games.
"It's huge for Australia as well. The game in Brisbane is the only game they are playing in Australia before the World Cup. That will be big for them. The players will be trying to put their best foot forward for World Cup selection. They will be up for it and so will we."
Ingham's parents live in Byron Bay and plan to attend the Brisbane match.
"I haven't played for New Zealand much in front of my family," Ingham said. "Mum came over for my first game in Wellington. It would be really good to step out in front of them."
Ingham, who was born in Lismore but represents New Zealand through his parents' heritage, has 11 senior caps and was in the under-23 national team that performed well at the Tokyo Olympics.
He was in the All Whites squad but did not play in heart-breaking 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in the intercontinental play-off for the World Cup in June. He will be competing against A-League rivals Storm Roux (Mariners) and Tim Payne (Phoenix) for the right back spot.
"We haven't played many games, so the training camp will be important for me," Ingham said. 'It is coming into a new World Cup cycle and it's always good to got off on a good foot and try to lock down a position for the next few FIFA windows."
The All Whites assemble in Brisbane on Sunday.
First for Ingham is the Jets' friendly against Western Sydney at Wanderers training facility on Saturday.
"I will be involved to some extent on Saturday," Ingham said. "This is my club and I have to put my best foot forward for them."
The Jets have played two previous friendlies against A-League opposition. Both against Wellington. They won the first 3-0 and drew 3-all in the second.
"The last few weeks especially has been amped up a lot and the boys are starting to get a good understanding of each other," Ingham said. "The week camp in Coffs Harbour was great to get to know each other on a deeper level. Not just as footballers, but as people. The boys are jelling really well at the moment."
Georgian attacking midfielder Beka Dartsmelia arrived this week but is unlikely to feature on Saturday.
"I'm not sure how much fitness Beka did before getting here," Ingham said. "He looks good. He is left footed, is good on the ball and is exciting."
