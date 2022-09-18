Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Newcastle Knights assistant coaches battle for Super League title

Updated September 18 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith salutes the fans.
Kristian Woolf after winning last year's grand final.

TWO coaches who served part of their apprenticeships with the Newcastle Knights will battle it out for the Super League premiership in Saturday's grand final at Old Trafford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.