Flynn Goodman to the rescue as Maitland Magpies soar into NPL men's grand final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 18 2022 - 8:00am
Hat-trick hero Flynn Goodman on the ball for Maitland on Sunday during the 4-1 major semi-final win over Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Flynn Goodman stepped in for an injured James Thompson to score a hat-trick and help send Maitland into the NPL men's NNSW grand final with a 4-1 comeback win over Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

