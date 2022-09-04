Newcastle came from behind and scored with less than three minutes remaining to claim an unlikely 18-16 win over Parramatta in the NRLW on Sunday.
The Knights looked gone with the Eels holding a 16-12 lead for much of the second half, but Novocastrian Olivia Higgins dived out of dummy-half to score on the left edge in the 67th minute.
Advertisement
Five-eighth Kirra Dibb converted to give the Knights the lead which they held until full-time to claim their third consecutive victory in front of a decent crowd that rolled in before the men's NRL match.
The result qualifies Newcastle for the NRLW finals and leaves them as dual unbeaten competition leaders alongside the Sydney Roosters.
They face the Roosters next week followed by the third-placed Dragons in their following game to wrap up the five-round regular season.
The Eels were fighting to keep their season alive on Sunday and were the better side for most of the match.
They struck first after eight minutes when Rikeya Horne easily stepped around Dibb to score from close range on the right edge.
But the Knights hit back through Tamika Upton in the 14th minute. The fullback beat three defenders in a brilliant individual effort to cross in the right corner.
Errors and penalties stagnated the flow of the contest for the rest of the half, but Knights prop Tayla Predebon barged over three minutes into the second stanza after winding up from inside 10 metres.
The Eels hit back a few minutes later off a last-tackle kick, winger Tess Staines collecting a cross-field bomb to score out wide.
Tayla Preston's successful conversion put the visitors up 12-10.
Newcastle were gifted two points when the Eels conceded a penalty 15 metres in front of the goal posts.
Dibb's penalty kick levelled the scores, but the Eels scored again five minutes later with Rikeya Horne bagging her second.
Higgins, a Raymond Terrace product, scored her crucial try after some quality lead-up play including a strong run from prop Tayla Predebon.
Dibb's conversion would prove the difference for the home side.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.