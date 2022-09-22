Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown Azzurri re-sign star trio for 2023 NPL

By Craig Kerry
September 22 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Boogaard and Taylor Regan in action for Charlestown against Broadmeadow this season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Charlestown Azzurri have retained former A-League players Nigel Boogaard, Taylor Regan and Jacob Melling as they work to lock in a coach for the 2023 NPL men's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.