FLY-HALF Sam Bright is the only player starting for Merewether in Saturday's decider against Hamilton who played in the Greens' most recent grand final appearance in 2012.
The battle against the Hawks a decade ago was the Greens' third grand final in four years and followed a perfect campaign in 2011.
"It is different this time, in that you really appreciate it more," said Bright, who kicked a 46-metre penalty on full-time to beat Hamilton 28-26 in the major semi-final a fortnight ago. "You don't think it will take another 10 years before you will be in another one. I have definitely been enjoying the build-up and soaking it all in."
What could have gone wrong for Merewether in 2012, went wrong.
Dan Kevill was suspended due to card accumulation and Anderson Medal-winner Mark Wade was ruled out with a neck injury. The result was a 46-0 smash-up.
"It wasn't a good result, that's for sure," Bright.
This season, on the surface, the roles have been reversed.
The Greens enter the decider against Hamilton fit and firing, and on the back of a drama-free lead-up.
The Hawks have dealt with suspension issues to Paul Dan and Lachlan Summers, while wingers Fiso Vasegote (hamstring) and Harry Brett (ankle) have been under injury clouds.
"We have had as good a lead-up as you could hope, injury-wise and suspension wise," Bright said. "The benefit of having the week off is that you don't have to worry about the [yellow] cards or little things that happen."
As he did before the major semi-final, Bright has been practising his goal kicking at No.2 Sportsground.
"I got down their last weekend and will get down there over the next two days, kick a few and hopefully get the radar working," he said.
