NEWCASTLE'S Anika Butler will be playing at Suncorp Stadium this weekend, but not with the Knights in NRLW semi-finals.
The rugby union convert has been named on the wing for Papua New Guinea, who meet the Australian Prime Minister's XIII in Brisbane on Sunday (5.50pm).
Butler gets a chance with the Orchids after recently being selected in their World Cup squad.
The international tournament gets underway in England on October 15.
* MACQUARIE'S Matt Moon underwent surgery this week on the groin injury which kept him out of Newcastle Rugby League's recent decider.
Moon, who barely missed a game for the Scorpions the last two seasons, went down during the preliminary final on September 3.
Incoming coach Matt Roach, taking over at Toronto from Steve Kidd, hopes the see the Moon back in 2023 but isn't expecting the utility to line-up for round one because of the lengthy rehabilitation period.
Roach says Ben Roose and Kurt Aldridge have hung up the boots alongside Macquarie skipper Liam Higgins.
* CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka says key recruits Honeti Tuha, AJ Murray and Sione Ngahe have all agreed to terms with the Goannas for next year.
Sam Mataora departs while Pita Godinet is an uncertain starter.
Siejka, approaching the second season of his initial deal, has an option for a third at the Coalfields club in 2024.
* FRANK-PAUL Nu'uausala may have played his last game of Newcastle RL, with Souths coach Andrew Ryan hinting at retirement for the NRL premiership winner.
