Tributes have flowed for Terry Quinn after the former Newcastle Rugby League boss and Lakes United player passed away.
Quinn died aged 68 on Tuesday following a long battle with illness.
He has been remembered for dedicating much of his life to rugby league.
Quinn played 60 first-grade games for the Penrith Panthers in the 1970s. He also played for Lakes United in the Newcastle competition.
But it was through administration that Quinn made his greatest contribution to the game. He held roles as Country Rugby League general manager, Australian Rugby League and NSWRL director, West Australian Rugby League chief executive officer and Newcastle Rugby League general manager.
"Terry was a conscientious and professional contributor to the sport," Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.
"Overall his service and legacy spanned more than 50 years as a player and administrator."
As a Penrith player, Quinn featured in the famous 1974 Amco Cup grand final, the Panthers losing 6-2 to underdogs Western Division - a team mainly made up of players from country NSW.
"That game is one of the most famous games in Australian Rugby League history and a game which turned out to be one of the greatest days for Country Rugby League, which is fitting considering Quinny's later administrative roles," NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said.
NSWRL head of football Robert Lowrie said Quinn was a man who cared about those around him.
"He was an outgoing and confident bloke who loved doing a job well. And he encouraged others to do the same," Lowrie said.
"He was always the first one to check on his staff and offer encouragement."
NSWRL acting chairman John Anderson, who worked with Quinn on the boards of the CRL, NSWRL and Newcastle Rugby League, highlighted his friend's contribution to the sport.
"Quinny has been more than a work colleague for a lot of us; he has been a mate," Anderson said. "A fun-loving and loyal one at that. Rugby league across the country owes him a vote of thanks."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
