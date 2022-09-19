Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Chad Joseph Musgrave receives jail sentence over series of suspicious fires at Lake Macquarie in 2019

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Windale man Chad Joseph Musgrave set fire to four cars and ignited several mounds of garbage left out for kerbside collection at Lake Macquarie in late 2019. File picture

Convicted firebug Chad Joseph Musgrave has been sentenced to a three-year jail term for setting fire to four cars as well as several mounds of rubbish left out for kerbside collection at Lake Macquarie in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.