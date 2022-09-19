Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Australians can tune in to the live coverage on Monday evening. The ABC will be broadcasting funeral coverage from 8pm AEST on ABC TV and iView. Channel 9, 9Now and 9News.com will also be broadcasting the funeral live.
You can also follow the Newcastle Herald's live coverage of the funeral from Monday at 5pm.
7:44pm AEST: The coffin leaves Westminster Hall and will travel to Westminster Abbey accompanied by 142 members of the Royal Navy. It is expected that King Charles III and members of the royal family will also accompany the coffin.
8pm AEST: The funeral service will begin with 2,000 people in attendance.
8:55pm AEST: The service will finish with two minutes of silence, followed by reveille, the national anthem, and a lament played by the Queen's Piper.
9:15pm AEST: The procession begins. The Queen's coffin will travel through London, down The Mall and past Buckingham Palace. At Wellington Arch the Queen's coffin will be transferred to a hearse.
Midnight AEST: The hearse is scheduled to reach Windsor and join a procession to St George's Chapel.
1am AEST: A small committal service will be held inside St George's Chapel and the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.
4:30am AEST: The royal family will attend a private burial service in King George VI Memorial Chapel.
While millions of people are expected to tune in to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch there will also be several notable names in attendance. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be there, alongside other international leaders including US President Joe Biden and Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
The Queen's grandchildren and their partners are expected to attend, as well as her son, King Charles III, and his wife Camilla, Queen consort.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior figure in the Church of England, will lead the Queen's funeral.
After the one-hour service, the Queen's coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from the abbey to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner before proceeding to Windsor by hearse.
At Windsor Castle she will be laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip.
Australians will have a one-off public holiday on Thursday, September 22, to mark the Queen's death.
