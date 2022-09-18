Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Eric Tighe sentenced to jail for Tamworth break-and-enter and contravening ADVO

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 18 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was handed a jail term during sentencing in Tamworth District Court this week. File picture

A NSW man will remain behind bars until at least 2024 for kicking down his ex-partner's deadlocked door while on drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.