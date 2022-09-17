A eulogy for my evil teacher, Brother Romuald

Although he was jailed for the sexual abuse of some 20 boys, I have no doubt whatsoever that the number of victims who have struggled to come forward is significantly higher. Romuald's preferred tools of torture were sadism and shame; he inflicted both these with rat-cunning upon his young victims in order to satisfy his sexual urges. He operated within a protected culture, one in which blatantly touching a pupil's genitals in schoolyards or sports fields - the devil's playground - was seen as nothing more than a bit of "kiddy fiddling"; The word "abuse" had not yet been written.