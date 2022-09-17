Newcastle Herald
A eulogy for my evil teacher, Brother Romuald

By Mark Wakely
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
Mark Wakely, a former Newcastle Herald and ABC journalist, was a young pupil of Brother Romuald - Francis William Cable - who died aged 90 this week while serving his long sentence for multiple child sexual abuse. Here Mark reflects - not as a victim but as a witness - on his teacher, in whose classroom cruelty and pedophile behavior seemed simply part of school life.

