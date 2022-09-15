Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Subscriber

Productivity Commission report says more competition is needed among east coast ports including the Port of Newcastle

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:01am, first published September 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Productivity Commission report says more competition is needed among east coast ports including the Port of Newcastle

State government legislation preventing the establishment of a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle not only hindered the port's development but also the efficiency of Australia's ports network, an Australian Productivity Commission report says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.