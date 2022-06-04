Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

HoustonKemp analysis found compelling reasons for a Newcastle container terminal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potential: HoustonKemp's modelling showed that the establishment of a container terminal in Newcastle would offset the need to expand Sydney's Botany terminal.

It's a case of when not if a container terminal will be established at the Port of Newcastle, according to the co-author of a major report on global trends in containerised trade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.