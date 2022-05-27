Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election
Exclusive

Liberal National Coalition campaign prepared media release for $250 million Newcastle container terminal announcement but never sent it out

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Still wondering what happened": the Newcastle container terminal media release that was never sent out

It was an announcement that would "turbo-charge" Australia's export capacity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.