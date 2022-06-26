Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Labor Infrastructure minister Catherine King accuses Coalition government of failing to provide funding for Newcastle container terminal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 26 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking for support: It is estimated the container terminal would attract $1.8 billion of private investment and generate more than 19,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Hunter.

The federal government has labelled the Morrison government's plans to spend $250million to establish a container terminal at the port of Newcastle as a "cruel hoax", as it comes under pressure to financially support the project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.