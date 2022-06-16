Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

BHP announces that Mt Arthur coal mine will close in 2030 after it fails to find a buyer

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BHP commits to consultation for post-mining future

BHP is about to begin an extensive consultation process on how to best rehabilitate and reuse the land occupied by Mt Arthur coal mine following its closure in 2030.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.