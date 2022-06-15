"Of concern however is the continuing trend of sagging workforce participation rates remaining at or less than pre-Covid levels," Mr Hawes said. "This is in complete contrast to NSW which has recovered to its pre -pandemic participation rate. Businesses and recruitment consultants are frustrated by the challenges in finding and placing people in roles, and online job vacancies in the Hunter peaked in March 2022 at over 6,200 positions, nearly double the rate of ads seen in the months in early 2020.