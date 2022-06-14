Newcastle Herald
Newcastle bus drivers set to strike for 24 hours over negotiations with transport operator Keolis Downer

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:28am, first published June 14 2022 - 9:15pm
Bus drivers protest in Newcastle earlier this month. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle's bus services will to grind to a halt on Monday, after the union representing drivers announced a 24-hour strike.

