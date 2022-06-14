Jordan Miller found guilty of murdering girlfriend Emerald Wardle

A MAN who strangled his girlfriend to death at Metford because he thought she was a "demon" has been found guilty of murder after a jury found the psychosis he was suffering was caused solely by using LSD and cannabis.
Jordan Miller was on Tuesday found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, 18-year-old Emerald Wardle, at a home in Galway Crescent in June, 2020.
Advertisement
There was no dispute it was Miller who killed Ms Wardle; he confessed that night, telling police he thought his girlfriend was a "demon" who was "sucking the life out of him."
But Mr Miller had pleaded not guilty to murder and raised a defence of mental health impairment, with the two-and-a-half week trial in Newcastle Supreme Court focusing on his mental state around the time of the killing and what caused him to be in a "psychotic state".
The prosecution case was that Miller's mental state was a result of drug-induced psychosis, caused solely by using LSD and cannabis in the days before Ms Wardle was killed.
The defence said Miller was suffering from a first episode of psychosis, in the form of an underlying chronic schizophrenia.
His defence also raised a partial defence of excessive self-defence and, seperately, said Miller did not have the requisite intent to be guilty of murder because he did not know he had killed a human being when he strangled Ms Wardle.
But after deliberating for about 12 hours, the jury returned on Tuesday and found Miller guilty of murder, rejecting the defence that he had a mental health impairment at the time of the killing.
Miller hung his head and closed his eyes when the verdict was read.
He will face a sentence hearing in August.
More to come.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.