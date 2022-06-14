Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon dropped for clash with Canberra at GIO Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DUMPED: Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon has been dropped for the club's clash with Canberra on Sunday. Picture: Peter Lormier

Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon has been dumped for the club's clash with Canberra in the only major change to the side that lost to Penrith on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.