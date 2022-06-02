Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hymel Hunt open to a new role when he returns from injury for the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
June 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HYMEL Hunt has reaffirmed his reputation as one of Newcastle's most valuable clubmen by offering to switch to the forwards when he returns from injury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.