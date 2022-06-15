Newcastle Herald
Joel Fitzgibbon has been appointed to the Australian Forest Products Association board

By Paul Osborne
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:46am, first published 12:15am
Joel Fitzgibbon

Former Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon says the forest industry has a strong role to play in climate mitigation and jobs provision.

