Police are appealing for public help in their search for a teenager missing from the Lake Macquarie area.
Jessica Simpson, 15, was last seen at a home on Francis Street, Cardiff South, about 5.30pm on June 1.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District are investigating her whereabouts after she was reported missing.
Police said they hold serious concerns for Jessica's welfare due to her age.
Jessica is described as being of Indigenous appearance, medium build, approximately 170cm to 175cm tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.
She is known to use public transport and frequent the Bathurst area, as well as the Sydney CBD and surrounding suburbs.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
