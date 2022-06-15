EMERGENCY services have described a collision between a truck and train near Newcastle as "minor".
Firefighters were called to Kooragang Island about 7.27pm on Wednesday night after the incident.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said that crews had tackled a minor fire and were wearing breathing apparatus as they dealt with ammonia and a gas.
The spokesman confirmed the incident did not involve ammonium nitrate, and that crews were in the process of rendering the Heron Road site safe.
Neither the train or truck driver had sustained injuries in the incident, he said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
