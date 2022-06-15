Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kooragang Island truck and train collision at Heron Road 'minor': Fire and Rescue NSW

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:03am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SCENE: Firefighters donned breathing apparatus as they dealt with the "minor" incident".

EMERGENCY services have described a collision between a truck and train near Newcastle as "minor".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.