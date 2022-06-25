Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Alice Thompson: A few hits and a big miss .... why the Hunter deserved more from the state budget

By Alice Thompson
June 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG MISS: There was no state lifeline for NewH2. Funding for the Hunter's hydrogen hub runs in days.

Hit or miss is a trend on the popular app TikTok, where users post short videos for an increasingly attention-deficit audience.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.