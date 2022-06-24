Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter and Central Coast general practices struggle to recruit enough doctors with GP shortages fast reaching crisis point

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated June 24 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctors wanted: Fletcher Clinic's Dr Poonacha Kanjithanda and practice manager, Maddie Ingall have two empty rooms despite growing demand for medical services. Picture: MARINA NEIL

A CRITICAL shortage of GPs could soon leave some Hunter towns "up the creek" without a doctor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.