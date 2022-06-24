Snow Time in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (also Sunday).
Celebrating Unity in Diversity Festival 11am to 4pm, Newcastle Foreshore Park.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Foreshore Reserve, Belmont South.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Speers Point Park.
hey there BABY fair 10am to 3pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre (also Sunday).
Grooves on the Green 3pm, Adamstown Bowling Club.
Repair Cafe 9.30am to noon, Lambton Library.
Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 9pm, Maitland Showground.
Float Your Boat - Lake Macquarie 6pm to 9.30pm, plus entertainment at Warners Bay foreshore 5pm to 9.30pm.
Travelling Film Festival Newcastle 2022 Event Cinemas Kotara (also Sunday).
Out Loud June: Pride Month Edition 6pm, The Gal, Hamilton.
Eden by Daniel Scott 2pm and 8pm, Brunker Community Theatre (also 2pm Sunday).
Judith Lucy & Denise Scott 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Wickham Park Markets 7am to 1pm, Islington.
Made & Found Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to 1pm, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads.
Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Club Lambton.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Lake Macquarie Winds 2pm to 4pm, Rathmines Theatre.
Lawn Liaison Winter Warmer 2pm to 5pm, Bar Beach Bowling & Sporting Club.
MND NSW Walk to d'Feet MND Hunter 10am, Speers Point Park.
