Man taken to John Hunter Hospital after arm severed in Tomago industrial injury

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:21am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:41pm
Man loses arm operating heavy machinery at Tomago

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after severing his arm in a workplace accident at Tomago.

