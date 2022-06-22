Man loses arm operating heavy machinery at Tomago

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after severing his arm in a workplace accident at Tomago.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Wednesday night, an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the John Hunter Hospital shortly after emergency services were called in to the Kennington Drive premises about 8pm.
The spokeswoman said the man was operating heavy machinery when he suffered the injury.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
